Coronavirus cases double to 30 in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, March 3 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Sweden on Tuesday has doubled to 30 from a day earlier, the Public Health Agency announced on Tuesday.

Fifteen people have been tested positive of COVID-19 infection Tuesday, and the first ever confirmed case in Sweden is “clinically healthy and shows no symptoms,” according to the Agency.

In Stockholm, another six people have been confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the cases to 15 in the Swedish capital.

Swedish Television (SVT) reported that the six newly confirmed people are now taken care of in isolation. Of the total 30 people infected, the majority have been transmitted in northern Italy.