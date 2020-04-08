Coronavirus cases exceed 1,000 in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, April 6 (Xinhua) — Slovenia reported 24 new coronavirus cases in a day, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,021 with 30 virus-related deaths, the latest statistics released by the government on Monday showed.

To date, Slovenia has conducted a total of 28,253 tests. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals rose by six to 114 but is still below the peak of 120 at the end of March. Of those, 30 were in intensive care.

Since three weeks ago, Slovenia has introduced a set of stringent lockdown restrictions, including the closure of most shops and all schools, and bans on movement and gathering of people in public places.

“The measures are working and will last for at least two to four more weeks,” government spokesman Jello Kacin said at a daily briefing on Sunday.

The Slovenian government has adopted a stimulus package worth 3 billion euros (3.24 billion U.S. dollars) to mitigate economic effects.

The first case of COVID-19 in the country was reported on March 4.