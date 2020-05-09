Coronavirus cases in children of Castilla y León have grown by 6.8 percent since April 27

“The coronavirus is circulating, it affects everyone and also children,” Verónica Casado, the Minister of Health of the Junta de Castilla y León, made clear yesterday, despite the fact that the impact on children is less. Still, according to the figures handled by his department, there are 4,461 people between the ages of 0 and 19 with compatible cases in the Primary Care records.

There are 286 more than on April 29, which represents an increase of just over 6.8% since minors under the age of 14 were allowed onto the streets. And also coinciding with the Covid-19 incubation period, patients with symptoms of the disease grew again on the last day. We have a rebound. It is not serious, but a clear rebound, ”alerted Casado after verifying that the number rose by 950 people after the accumulations of 838 and 708 of the previous two days.

The positives also increased, with 318 more cases, to 22,537, of which 105 more by PCR and which assumes that the virus is active. Meanwhile, in hospitals the pressure continues to decrease, with 723 admitted (583 in the ward and 140 in the ICU). And the deceased yesterday added another 12 lives in hospitals (1,876 in total). Along with the losses in residences and homes there are already 3,109. .