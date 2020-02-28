Coronavirus cases in Greece rise to 3, carnival events cancelled

ATHENS, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Greek authorities announced on Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to three, national news agency AMNA reported.

The child of a 38-year-old woman, who was first confirmed positive on Wednesday, has also been infected, as well as another woman who had travelled to Italy recently, according to Health Ministry officials.

As part of measures to avert and contain the spread of the virus, all carnival events scheduled nationwide until this Sunday are cancelled, announced Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

The minister has also cancelled all leave for all public hospitals nationwide.

Both the 38-year-old mother and her child are hospitalized in the city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, while the other woman is hospitalized in Athens, officials said.

Authorities are tracing people they came in contact with in recent days, while their closest contacts are also in quarantine.

The elementary school the child attends will remain closed for 14 days as a precautionary step.

Meanwhile, Grigoris Tassios, head of the Hellenic Federation of Hoteliers, expressed concern on Thursday over the impact of the novel coronavirus on the country’s tourism industry.

“The international and Greek tourist industry are sailing in uncharted waters after the outbreak of COVID-19 and the biggest crash test for Greek tourism in 2020 will be the period of the Easter holidays,” he said.

There have been no cancellations for Greek tourism destinations to date, aside from those in Santorini and Athens due to the suspension of Air China flights from Beijing to the Greek capital, he noted.

“If people stop travelling abroad, this will finish the economies of the countries, most of which rely on tourism,” he added.