Coronavirus cases in Israel rise to 945

JERUSALEM

Israel reported 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the country’s total infections to 945, said the Health Ministry.

A statement by the ministry said 20 patients are in critical condition, while 37 have recovered from the virus.

On Friday, Israel confirmed its first death from the disease.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 169 countries and regions around the globe, while the tally of confirmed cases nears 317,000, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll has exceeded 13,500, causing a chain reaction as governments place countries on lockdown to stem the spread.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected by the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.

* Writing by Havva Kara Aydin