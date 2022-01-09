Coronavirus cases in Italy are at an all-time high.

Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high in Italy.

In a single day, over one million COVID-19 tests were given out.

ITALY, MILAN

Despite the fact that 113.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered so far, Italy has seen a daily record of 189.109 new cases and 231 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Over 810,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last week, up 153 percent from the previous week,” according to the Gimbe Foundation, which tracked that the number of currently positive cases doubled in the last seven days, from 598,868 to 1,265,297 (plus)111.3 percent).

In a single day, more than one million COVID-19 tests were administered, according to the foundation’s weekly report.

The hospitals’ intensive care units (which now have 1,428 patients) are filling up, as are the other COVID-19 wards: on Wednesday, admissions were 452 more ((plus)579 compared to Tuesday), bringing the total to 13,364 patients.

Long lines of cars have been reported in front of hospitals waiting for a drive-through test, and people have waited hours for vaccinations at vaccination centers.

Last night, the Italian government approved new measures to combat the virus’s spread.

Vaccination for people over 50 will be required starting in February.

Workers will be given the green pass vaccination on March 15th.

Every employee must present a valid certification to enter the workplace, and those who do not will be fined up to 1,500 euros ((dollar)1,693).

After the fifth day of unjustified absence, the employer has the option of suspending the employee for up to ten working days without disciplinary action.

Public offices, postal, banking, and financial services offices, commercial activities, and trains, flights, and even local transportation services will all require the vaccination green pass.

A certificate will be required to enter a gym or swimming pool, museums and exhibitions, fairs, conferences, congresses, spas, playrooms, and amusement parks, among other places.

A Super Green Pass is also required to enter hotels or any other type of lodging facility, as well as to attend civil or religious ceremonies such as weddings or parties.

The new rules had an impact on schools as well.

If two positive tests are found in one classroom of a primary school, the school is closed for ten days and classes are canceled.

