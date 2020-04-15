Coronavirus cases in Malaysia near 5,000

ANKARA

At least 170 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Malaysia, the country’s health chief said on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,987.

At least five people died in a day which rose the tally to 82, Malaysia’s Health Director General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a news conference.

The health official revealed that most of the fatalities, accounting for more than 30%, were among those who attended the Seri Petaling assembly in February.

“More than 50% of those who died of COVID-19 were aged 60 and above, the high-risk group,” he added.

Abdullah, himself a surgeon, said that death rate in the country is at 1.64%, adding 2,478 patients or 49.7% have recovered and were released from hospitals.

Malaysia has imposed strict measures to stem the spread of the infection.

The authorities implemented, what they called Movement Control Order, to restrict people from moving out.

At least 9,090 people were detained for violating the restrictions.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 1.93 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll nearing 121,000 and recoveries almost at 465,000.