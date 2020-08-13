Coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia top 350,000

JAKARTA, Indonesia

The number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asian countries climbed to 350,027 on Thursday.

The death toll in the region has reached 8,633 and recoveries are at 221,574.

In Philippines, the worst-hit in the region, total infections climbed to 147,526 after the health authority confirmed 4,002 new cases.

The country reported 23 more virus-related fatalities, raising the nationwide death toll to 2,426, while recoveries jumped to 70,387.

Indonesia saw a rise in virus cases with 2,098 new infections, bringing the total to 132,816.

The country’s death toll climbed to 5,968 with 65 more fatalities, while recoveries rose by 1,760 to reach 87,558.

Thailand reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 3,359.

The number of recoveries in the country has reached 3,169, while the death toll stands at 58.

Singapore recorded 102 new infections, bringing the total count to 55,497.

In Malaysia, 15 more cases pushed the total to 9,129.

Recoveries in the country reached 8,821, while the death toll remained unchanged at 125.

Vietnam confirmed 39 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 905.

The country has suffered 20 fatalities so far after three more deaths were reported over the past day, while recoveries reached 421.

In Myanmar, the total cases climbed to 361 after one new infection was confirmed, while recoveries reached 318.

Cambodia confirmed four new cases, pushing the count to 272, while recoveries reached 223.

There were no reports of new infections or fatalities in Brunei Darussalam and Laos.