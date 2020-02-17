Coronavirus cases on Diamond Princess in Japan rise by another 44

Another 44 people have today tested positive for coronavirus on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan.

The dozens of new cases bring the total on board the Diamond Princess to 218, in addition to a quarantine officer who tested positive yesterday.

The remaining 3,500 passengers and crew are confined to their cabins with questions mounting about whether the quarantine is working.

Japan said today that some elderly passengers will be moved off the ship if they test negative for the virus, and quarantined in government housing instead.

Japan initially screened all 3,711 passengers and crew last week after an 80-year-old passenger who left the ship in January was confirmed to have the virus.

Nearly 300 people were selected for further tests because they showed symptoms or had contact with known patients, resulting in 61 initial positive tests.

Since then, the tests have expanded to those who had contact with the infected passengers, producing a spiralling number of confirmed cases.

Today’s 44 new cases came from a batch of 221 new tests, with 43 passengers and one crew member found to be infected.

Twenty-nine of the new patients are Japanese, local media said.

Three Britons are known to be among the 218 people infected so far, including honeymooner Alan Steele who was taken to hospital on the mainland.

Mr Steele said today that he had tested negative for the virus, and would be declared free of the bug if he passed a further test which was carried out today.

Medics can currently test a maximum of 300 people a day but hope to be expand their capacity to 1,000 per day.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said authorities now want to move elderly people off the ship before the quarantine ends on February 19 if they test negative for the virus.

Cruise operator Princess said that passengers aged 80 or older who had a cabin without a balcony or had chronic medical conditions would be eligible for the move.

‘Guests who test positive will be disembarked to a medical facility ashore to continue their quarantine,’ a statement said.

‘Those who have been in close contact with the guests who tested positive cannot disembark at this time.

‘Those guests who test negative will be given the option of staying on board or being disembarked and continuing their quarantine in a housing facility managed by the Japanese government until their incubation period is over.’

The health minister said that Japan hoped to ‘start the operation from tomorrow or later’.

Questions have been raised about whether the quarantine on the ship is working, with dozens of new cases diagnosed almost daily.

If the Diamond Princess were a country, it would now have the largest number of cases outside mainland China.

The captain acknowledged in an announcement on the ship’s public address system that many passengers were ‘anxious’ about the outbreak.

British passengers David and Sally Abel told Good Morning Britain today that the spiralling numbers were ‘very worrying’ for those on board.

‘It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been married, couples have been separated,’ said Mr Abel today.

‘Elderly couples, one I understand in their eighties, have been split up. It’s very very worrying for those on board.’

His wife Sally added: ‘We’ve been together 50 years and the thought of one of us being positive and one not and being split is very scary.’

The spread of the virus also has raised concerns about possible impact on the Olympics to be held in Tokyo from July 24.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori repeated on Thursday that the Games would go ahead as planned.

Kato said five people from the ship are currently in serious condition in hospital, four of whom have tested positive for the virus.

Test results for the fifth are still being processed.

Passengers are confined to cabins and required to wear masks and keep their distance from each other when they are allowed out for brief periods on open decks.

In addition to the cases detected on the ship, Japan has confirmed 28 infections, among them evacuees who were flown back to the country from Hubei.

The first Japanese death was confirmed today after a woman in her 80s died in hospital.

It brings the number of deaths outside mainland China to three after previous fatalities in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Four flights have brought back hundreds of Japanese evacuees, most of whom have been placed in ‘self-quarantine’ in government-designated hotels.

Evacuees from the first flight, which landed on January 29, were cleared to leave the quarantine on Wednesday night, after testing negative in a final round of checks.

The first evacuees to leave the quarantine departed their hotel in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Wednesday night, thanking local residents for their solidarity.

More were leaving on Thursday morning, with others who arrived on later flights expected to receive clearance after an additional round of testing.