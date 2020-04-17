Coronavirus cases on rise in Latin America

BOGOTA, Colombia

Coronavirus infections are rapidly increasing in Latin America.

During the last three weeks of March, the region went from concentrating 0.1% of global cases to 2.18%.

Brazil has more confirmed cases than the rest of the countries, followed by Peru, Chile and Mexico. The countries that report most deaths are Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and the Dominican Republic.

More than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Latin America, and the cases surpassed the 85,000 barrier.

And those numbers may be just the tip of the iceberg.

“We know that in terms of both the number of infections and deaths, official records fall short. Reality always exceeds the number of tests and the speed with which we pay attention,” Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said a few days ago.

-Ecuador

Experts believe there is a gap of 5,700 deaths in the coastal province of Guayas, the hardest-hit region by coronavirus in the country.

Some 6,703 people died during the first half of April in Guayas, according to Jorge Wated, leader of the Joint Task Force for the management of the deceased in Guayaquil. Before the pandemic, the average number of deaths was 1,000 for this time period, so there is an increase of around 5,700 new deaths that may indicate that the situation in the region may be much worse than estimated. The official said these deaths involve COVID-19 as well as natural deaths.

President Lenin Moreno on Thursday declared a 15-day mourning period.

“We owe our deceased compatriots a dignified burial in the cemetery, a fair tribute to the whole country. I ordered 15-day national mourning in their memory and solidarity with their families,” Moreno wrote on Twitter.

Wated also reported that the Joint Task Force still has the duty of burying almost 700 dead. “We hope to bury them between this week and the next one, we are doing it little by little,” he said.

The coastal province of Guayas accounts for more than 70% of those infected in the country.

Ecuador has recorded 8,225 coronavirus cases and 403 deaths since the first diagnosis was confirmed on Feb. 29.

-Brazil

After firing his health minister following weeks of clashes over the country’s coronavirus strategy, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appointed Nelson Teich, an oncologist who supported Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign.

During a televised press conference, Bolsonaro called the departure a “consensual divorce” and part of a “transition.” He insisted on the need to give as much attention to the economy as to health. “You can’t treat one and ignore the other.”

In his first invention Teich said there would be no “abrupt” changes in the management of the epidemic. “I want to make it clear that there is a complete alignment between the president, the entire ministry and myself,” the oncologist said.

On Friday, Teich admitted that “massive tests” will be carried out, which will allow to have a good idea about the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Bolsonaro defended the reopening of borders and businesses in Brazil and said he would take responsibility if the situation worsens. The president made these statements at the inauguration of his new health minister on Friday.

-Chile

All countries in the region such as Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, where total quarantines have been declared due to the coronavirus pandemic, have recorded more deaths from the disease than Chile, which confirms 116 deaths out of 9,252 cases.

The country’s strategy has been focused on declaring social isolation measures only in the areas with the highest number of infections and increasing the number of tests to detect those infected.

With more than 50,000 performed tests, Chile is the South American country that has carried out the most tests.

-Panama

The Panama Canal recorded higher than expected cargo and shipments in the first half of its fiscal year, despite the coronavirus. “Our figures show that world trade is still on the move,” said Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vasquez in a press release.

-Costa Rica

About 20% of the total coronavirus infections in the country are of health-care personnel. In total, 131 health officials have tested positive with COVID-19 in the last six weeks.

“Of those 131 officials, there are three who are in intensive care units in hospitals in San José,” said Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

As of Friday, the total number of infected people in the country totaled 642 and 4 deaths.

-Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic registers 4,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 200 deaths.

-Cuba

The country reported new positive cases of coronavirus for a total of 862 and 31 deaths.

-El Salvador

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, reported the death of a four year old affected by COVID-19, the youngest fatality on record in the Central American country, so far.

The country, with a population of 6.6 million that has 177 confirmed cases and 7 deaths, closed borders before reporting its first infected case.