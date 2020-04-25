Coronavirus cases rise in Latin America

ANKARA/BUENOS AIRES

A number of South American nations reported an increase in infections from the novel coronavirus, according to officials Friday.

COVID-19 cases more than doubled in Ecuador in the last 24 hours with an additional 11,536, increasing the tally to 22,719, according to health chief Juan Carlos Zevallos, who attributed the spike to late test results.

A total of 576 people died from the virus in the nation of 16 million people.

The death toll in Peru reached 634, according to health officials, who said 7,496 patients have recovered.

The first case in Peru was reported on March 6 and the first death confirmed March 20.

In Brazil, the death toll rose to 3,670 with 357 additional fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Brazilian Health Ministry.

The number of cases increased to 52,995 with 3,503 more, the ministry added.

Brazil, with a population of 210 million, is one of the worst-hit nations in Latin America.

Ten more fatalities were reported in the last 24-hour in Colombia, bringing the death toll to 225.

The number of cases stand at 4,881 with 320 additional cases while 1,003 patients have recovered.

In Cuba, six deaths brought the death toll there to 49.

The number of cases increased by 50 to 1,285, while 416 recovered.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 195,900, with total infections nearing 2.8 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. An excess of 781,100 patients have recovered.