Coronavirus cases top 1,000 in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Nigeria passed 1,000 people, according to official data early Saturday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control data, the virus known as COVID-19 spread across 27 states of Nigeria, including the capital Abuja.

The country conducted 10,061 coronavirus tests and a total of 1,095 of them were positive.

A total of 32 people died due to the pandemic, while 208 others recovered so far.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 195,900 people, with total infections nearing 2.8 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. An excess of 781,300 patients have recovered.

* Writing by Handan Kazanci in Ankara.