Coronavirus China: Cases of infected being locked up or beaten

Shocking videos have emerged of Chinese policemen locking up suspected patients in their home, vigilantes beating up sufferer’s family members and a cleaver-wielding potential carrier fighting of police as the country tries to tackle the new coronavirus.

The official death toll continues to rise as China’s National Health Commission reported 73 new deaths overnight – another daily record.

The life-threatening disease has killed at least 565 people and infected more than 28,300 globally.

The outbreak of the new virus in China is a huge challenge not only to the country’s medical workers, but also to its police officers and community leaders.

Some suspected patients are willing to be locked in their homes for a two-week quarantine without putting up a fight.

One clip, filmed in the city of Xinyang in Henan Province, shows two police officers isolating one family suspected to have the contagious disease, by locking their door from the outside late last month.

But before resorting to the extreme measure, officers had ensured that the people inside had enough rice and vegetables.

‘It’s important to protect everyone’s life. You know,’ one officer explain their act to the residents.

Such residents in Xinyang were not banned from leaving, according to local blogger ‘Kan Xinyang’. If they had to come out in a state of emergency, they could call the police, the blogger wrote on January 31.

Tensions among neighbours are also running high, apparently.

Another trending video purports to show a group of residents in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, violently beating a family member of a coronavirus patients.

Online accounts suggest that locals were furious at the family that the patients had hid their symptoms before being diagnosed, leading to the entire block to be at risk of being sick.

The footage remains unverified.

There are also those who have been caught on camera refusing to be quarantined by attacking policemen.

One woman in Wenzhou’s Xiedu District was detained yesterday after trying to fight off policemen with a meat cleaver because officers tried to take her to a quarantine station.

The woman, identified by Xiedu police as Ms Wen, was a suspected patient, but when the police tried to take her into isolation, she resorted to violence.

Videos released by the police show her shouting on her balcony urging officers to leave, before attempting to hack them repeatedly with the weapon at the door.

She was subdued and taken into quarantine by force, the police said.

Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital, reported 70 new deaths and 2,987 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the local health commission said in a notice on Thursday.

The province in central China has been in virtual lock-down for nearly two weeks, with its train stations and airports shut and its roads sealed off.

The coronavirus was first identified in Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan and is believed to have originated at a seafood market in the city.

The number of deaths on Wednesday was higher than the 65 reported on the previous day, though the number of new cases fell slightly from 3,156.

The province’s healthcare infrastructure has come under heavy pressure as a result of the epidemic.

The commission said as many as 14,314 people were still undergoing treatment on Wednesday, with 2,328 still in a serious condition.