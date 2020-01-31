Coronavirus: Chinese women’s national soccer team is being QUARANTINED in an Australian hotel

The Chinese woman’s national soccer team is being quarantined at a Brisbane hotel.

The players arrived to Australia at 9am on Wednesday after the Chinese Football Association moved the side’s Olympic qualifying matches to Australia when the outbreak started.

The team was in the city of Wuhan on January 22, and will be required to stay at their inner-city hotel until February 5 over fears that members may have the deadly coronavirus.

The 32 players, coaches and staff arrived in Brisbane on a flight from Shanghai, but new regulations force them to be isolated.

Queensland health minister Steven Miles confirmed the hotel was in the centre of Brisbane.

New state government requirements demand residents to self-isolate for 14 days from when they left Wuhan, says chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young.

‘Anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case must self-isolate in their homes,’ she said.

Dr Young said the football team posed no risk to the Queensland community.

A further 19 people in the state were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The footballers’ isolation follows news hours earlier that experienced midfielder Wang Shuang and 22-year-old Yao Wei were among several absentees from the team as it touched down in Queensland.

The pair were among a group of at least four players who returned to their native Wuhan for Chinese New Year, with the city since placed in lockdown following the outbreak of the virus which has killed dozens and left thousands ill.

A team official told AAP on Tuesday Wang and Yao were unavailable due to travel restrictions.

The players will remain at home in isolation and under observation but it’s understood none have shown any related symptoms of the virus.

The absences are a big blow to the Steel Roses.

Wang has played over 100 matches for China, scoring 28 goals, while Yao was a member of last year’s World Cup squad and has made 22 international appearances.

Wuhan was the original location for the Group B fixtures in the final round of Asian qualifiers for this year’s Olympics.

The six group matches also featuring Australia, Thailand and Taiwan were originally relocated to Nanjing and then Sydney after China withdrew as hosts at the weekend.

The Chinese team trained in isolation in Suzhou before departing for Australia.

Along with staff, they all underwent testing before departure with none returning a positive.

‘They went through all the same checks that any Chinese national flying in from China would have gone through,’ FFA chief executive James Johnson said.

‘We’re confident in the government’s checks and balances.’

The team was scheduled to play against Thailand for the tournament opener at Campbelltown Stadium on Monday.

So far, the deadly virus, officially named 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), has killed 132 people in China and infected more than 6000 across 16 countries.

In Australia, there are currently four confirmed cases in New South Wales, and two in Victoria.