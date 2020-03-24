Coronavirus, Cnn: “Italy asked for help from the Pentagon”

Ivan Cholakov via Getty Images US Pentagon in Washington DC building looking down aerial view from above

The Italian government made a direct appeal to the head of the Pentagon, Mark Esper, to obtain medical equipment such as masks and respirators against the coronavirus. The CNN reports, citing a US defense official covered by anonymity.

The Italian executive, also according to CNN, also asked the US military personnel stationed in our country to provide medical personnel and field hospitals in support of the efforts of our troops. The request falls as the first Russian aid arrives in Italy.

Esper recently made supplies of masks and respirators available to civilian hospitals in the United States to respond to the coronavirus emergency. The US military has also activated units capable of building field hospitals to ease the pressure on civilian ones.