Coronavirus conspiracy theory theories targeting Muslims spread out in India

Boycotts as well as attacks escalate amidst false cases that Muslim group at fault for epidemic
The guys that defeat Mehboob Ali did so dog-eat-dog. Dragging him to an area in the town of Harewali, on the edges of north-west Delhi, the team hit him with sticks and footwear until he bled from his nose and also ears. Ali was a Muslim, recently returned home from a religious event, and also the Hindu crowd was quite specific he became part of a supposed Islamic conspiracy theory to spread coronavirus to Hindus across the country. His opponents thought the sincere 22-year-old need to be penalized prior to he performed “corona jihad”.
The claims were totally false, yet according to video footage and also his family, the males who beat Ali on 5 April were in little uncertainty of his regret, requiring: “Tell us who else is behind this conspiracy theory.” Ali was after that required to a close-by Hindu temple and also told to relinquish Islam as well as convert to Hinduism prior to they would certainly permit him to visit medical facility.
5 days after the attack Ali’s household was still in worry of also being accused of spreading out the infection. “If we file a cops situation, the Hindus will not let us reside in the village,” claimed one member of the family, that asked not to be called. Authorities verified that as a result of his participation at a Muslim convention in Bhopal a couple of weeks back, Ali was being held in the seclusion ward of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan health center in Delhi as a “corona suspect”, though he had no signs and symptoms.
The assault on Ali is symptomatic of the expanding demonisation of India’s Muslim neighborhood, that are being implicated, without any kind of basis, of carrying out an evil-minded campaign to spread Covid-19 to the Hindu majority.