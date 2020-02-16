Coronavirus could spread by lingering in the AIR, Chinese official claims

The Chinese coronavirus could spread through the air even after an infected person has left the room, a government official has claimed.

A member of local government in Shanghai said the virus may be able to spread by aerosol transmission, meaning can it linger in droplets in the air.

Illnesses such as flu, measles and tuberculosis are spread in this way and outbreaks are hard to contain as a result.

The coronavirus, which has now infected more than 44,000 people and killed 1,110, is known to spread by coughs and sneezes and close contact.

But if it also turns out it can spread through the air even when the patient is not present, it may mean the disease can spread further and faster than believed.

This could make it harder for officials to track down contacts of known patients and to contain at-risk people, and increase the danger to healthcare workers.

A member of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control & Prevention, however, slammed the local official’s claim as untrue and said there was no proof this was possible – a virus expert in Australia made the same argument.

Zeng Qun, deputy head of Shanghai’s Civil Affairs Bureau, made the claim about the virus spreading through the air at a press conference in China at the weekend.

He said: ‘Aerosol transmission refers to the mixing of the virus with droplets in the air to form aerosols, which causes infection after inhalation, according to medical experts,’ China Daily reported.

The main way the virus is passed on is thought to be through infected droplets, which are expelled when people cough, being breathed in immediately.

These tend to drop to the ground very quickly after being coughed or sneezed up and, although other research has found the virus may remain on hard surfaces for up to nine days and get onto people’s hands, it is not at risk of being inhaled.

For a virus to be transmitted through the air it must be infectious even in the tiny quantities found in a droplet small enough to float in the air.

If Mr Zeng’s claim proves true it could mean people in hospitals and doctor’s surgeries, in particular, are at risk of catching the virus for longer after a patient has left a room or corridor.

But this way of transmitting the coronavirus has not yet been proven and Feng Luzhao, a researcher at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said there is no evidence that it happens.

Mr Feng hit back the day after Mr Zeng’s remarks and said the virus is normally only transmitted to people within two metres (6’6″) of a patient, Straits Times reported.

But he added that people ought to open windows to ventilate their homes a couple of times a day to reduce the chance of the virus spreading.

Precautions recommended by the Chinese government include covering your mouth when your cough, keeping hands clean, avoiding social gatherings and regularly disinfecting homes, including door handles, toilet seats and tables.

Almost all of the coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in China (98.9 per cent), with most of those in the Hubei province, of which the city of Wuhan is capital.

The UK Government’s advice to doctors suggests it is unsure about whether the virus will spread through the air and is erring on the side of caution.

If medics do ‘aerosol generating procedures’ such as bronchoscopy and inserting or removing breathing tubes, they should do it in a room from which no air can escape, Public Health England says.

Staff doing the procedures must wear full-body protective gear including masks and goggles and then leave the room empty for 20 minutes before cleaning and disinfecting it, and potentially ventilating the room to replace the air.

But a virologist in Australia dismissed Mr Zeng’s claim as a ‘pronouncement without evidence’ and said there was nothing to suggest truth in it.

Professor Ian Mackay, from the Australian Infectious Diseases Centre told newsGP: ‘That evidence would need to show that infectious virus in suitable quantities to start an infection in a susceptible host, is present in the airborne gel-like “droplet nuclei” captured from the air.

‘At the moment this is just a pronouncement without supporting evidence.

‘We have to be careful because we have seen numerous false starts and wild claims around this virus, which have all lacked any evidence, quality expert review, or slow and careful consideration before publication or any expertise associated with their original analysis.’