Coronavirus Covid-19: no re-entry before May 14 in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

“Students will not be back until May 14”

If we had to retain only one info from this press conference it would be this:. At the national level, the date fixed so far was that of Monday, May 11.

Jean-François CHANET, the academic rector of the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, Rector of the Academy of Besançon explains: “by mutual agreement, it seemed to us desirable to indicate now that the pre-school year will take place on May 11 and 12. Students will not be back until May 14. ” Jean-François Chanet specifies that it took time to organize this pre-return for teachers and also time to put the establishments in good sanitary condition.

However, many questions remain unanswered regarding this new school year. “We are still with more questions than answers. But that shouldn’t be a source of concern, ”admits the rector, and this is particularly the case for school transport.

“We are actively working on it with the region. We will have more precise answers at the beginning of next week. We have set ourselves the common goal of being able to say specific and reassuring things to families on May 7. “

This date of May 14 concerns primary students. Back to school for students in grades 6 and 5 could take place on May 18 “If the sanitary conditions allow it”, according to the classification of the departments in “green” or “red”.

Double workload for teachers?

Many teachers fear that they will have to provide double education if the start of the school year is not compulsory: that provided within the school walls and that at a distance for children who will stay at home. To this fear, Jean-François Chanet responds collective organization. It recalls the unprecedented aspect of the situation we are experiencing and the faculty already implemented to adapt teaching to this situation.

“There is going to be a division and division of tasks to prevent teachers from ensuring a double service which will suppose a very good articulation between what will be done in class and at home … we will have to organize things with different modalities.” Not sure that this answer reassures teachers.