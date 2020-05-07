Coronavirus crisis “worse than Pearl Harbor” and September 11, 2001, according to Donald Trump

While the United States has the worst human toll of the epidemic, the country now deplores more than 73,000 deaths linked to Covid-19, Donald Trump estimated Wednesday May 6 that this health crisis was “the worst attack to which our country has never faced. ”

A crisis “worse than Pearl Harbor” or that “the World Trade Center”, even considered the American president from the Oval Office, referring to two historic events which marked the country: the air offensive of the Japanese forces against the base naval ship of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 which pushed the United States to enter the Second World War and the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001 against the twin towers of New York which left nearly 3,000 dead.