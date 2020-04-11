Coronavirus: dangerously linked to an App

In the near future (the film was from 1991) prisons will have no walls or bars, there will be hardly any guards because they will no longer be necessary. Prisoners simply must wear quite special necklaces. The collars in question will explode if you move a certain number of meters away from another prisoner. No one knows who his blast partner is, so everyone is careful not to stray too far from the prison boundaries. Unfortunately, in prison your life depended on not straying too far, but also on your partner not doing it, since in that case the explosion also affected you. This is the main plot of “Dangerously United” a movie starring “replicant” Rutge Hauer.

Inevitably, the film came to my mind as the idea spread more and more that one of the possible exits to the confinement to which we are subjected is the geolocation of our positioning at all times. This would allow us to know that we are not exceeding distance limits, and it would also allow for something very interesting, such as knowing which people you have been interacting with in recent days. Thus, if one of them or yourself falls ill with coronavirus, be able to take the corresponding warning and precautionary measures.

This positioning could be obtained by forcing citizens to carry a mobile with an App (application), which will send their movements to the government. Another alternative would be for the telephone companies to supply the position of citizens based on the antennas to which they are connected, something less precise, but it would not require citizen collaboration in this regard.

Both are technically possible, obviously with a significant cost of development and technical means, but probably cheaper than continuing with confinement for longer, or the cost of sanitary means to continue to face upturns of the crisis.

Because if there is one thing we cannot forget, it is that the coronavirus is and seems to continue with us for a long time, at least until an effective vaccine or medicine is found against it. And it is that people plan local parties, sports leagues and concerts as if in a month everything would end, and that, for example, it was unlikely that in October there could be a rebound.

The million dollar question is another, are we willing to give up our privacy to fight the coronavirus? We give our data to Google, Facebook, Instagram and all kinds of technological platforms with excessive joy, all in exchange for not costing us money to use them. But free things do not exist, when you do not pay for a service, the price is you. Even so, we think that being subjected to ads of a type based on the searches we make or the groups in which we participate is acceptable.

But we have seen many films about the possible misuse that the government of a certain sign could make if it knew our movements and relationships. In European societies we have some dread of this happening, but it seems inevitable. Even so, in Spain we have already assumed as normal that a member of the state security forces asks us where we are going and where we have come from, and can even fine us if he considers that we have breached something of the approved decrees. The next step will undoubtedly be that we consider that in order for us to leave our homes, we must have control of a big brother that can be an App. instead of planning an App for everyone, we developed one for the Autonomous Community. This makes all the information lose much of its value. In the case of the one developed by our autonomous government, it can be said that at the moment it is quite expendable, since it provides nothing more than what was on the web.

In any case, if in the end, we have to live dangerously linked to an App, whether regional or national, I hope it does not happen as in the film and if you pass a meter from the exclusion zone, a drone appears and riddles you. .