Coronavirus death toll exceeds 1,000 in Africa

ANKARA

The new coronavirus known as COVID-19 has infected over 21,000 people in Africa, killing more than 1,000 in the continent, according to the reported cases so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced Monday.

Some 21,633 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Africa, with 1,076 deaths, and 5,000 recoveries, said the WHO’s Regional Office for Africa.

It added that the most affected African nations by the virus included South Africa, with 3,158 cases and 54 deaths; Algeria, with 2,629 cases and 375 deaths; Cameroon, with 1016 cases and 21 deaths; and Ghana, with 1042 cases and nine deaths.

Regarding figures released by the WHO’s office for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, the other most affected nations were: Egypt, with 3,032 cases and 224 deaths; Morocco, with 2685 cases and 137 deaths; Tunisia, with 866 cases and 37 deaths; and Djibouti, with 732 cases and two deaths.

“WHO only publishes verified information. Data may reflect differences in reporting methods, retrospective data consolidation, and reporting delays,” the WHO noted.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed nearly 167,500 people, with the number of confirmed cases exceeding 2.43 million, while almost 640,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.