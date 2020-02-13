The coronavirus has killed hundreds across the globe since the outbreak in Wuhan started in December last year

Lifeless bodies of coronavirus victims being dragged from their homes in China have become more common as the communist government confirmed more than 1,300 people have died from the disease.

Alarming figures out of Hubei county, in central China, said the death toll soared by 242 on Wednesday alone, bringing the number of dead in the country to 1,310.

Another 14,840 cases were confirmed in Hubei – the county at the heart of the outbreak – taking the number of infected to 48,206.

The new deaths were more than double that of the previous daily record of 103 set on Monday.

Chinese officials said that revised old data and previously suspected cases were included in the new death toll.

State-controlled media said last week that Hubei will start recognizing computerized tomography (CT) scan results as a confirmation of infections, allowing hospitals to isolate patients more quickly.

It was reported last month that the lack of specialist kits in Wuhan – Hubei’s capital – might have delayed patients from being properly diagnosed.

The new figures Chinese cave of bats could hold the key to curing the killer disease that has caused havoc across the globe.

People living near the mysterious cave in Yunnan, China, are immune to the deadly disease – even thousands of critters inside are carrying the virus.

The discovery was made in 2004 by scientists researching the SARS outbreak which killed 774.

Expert returned to the cave in 2017 to collect samples of bat poo –and found they were infected with a virus 96% identical to the Wuhan plague.

Researcher Peter Daszak said: We don’t know if they got sick. We don’t know if they were exposed as children or adults.

“But what it tells you is that these viruses are making the jump, repeatedly, from bats to humans.”