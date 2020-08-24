Coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia tops 10,000

JAKARTA, Indonesia

The total number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia rose to 420,656 on Monday, including 10,015 fatalities and 310,793 recoveries.

At least 6,642 new cases and 92 deaths were recorded in member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past day.

In the Philippines, the worst-hit in the region, total infections climbed to 194,252 after health authorities confirmed 4,686 new cases.

The country reported 13 more virus-related fatalities, raising the nationwide death toll to 3,010, while recoveries jumped by 729 to reach 132,042.

Indonesia reported 79 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 6,759.

A further 1,877 infections were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 155,412, while recoveries rose by 3,560 to reach 111,060.

In Singapore, 51 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the count to 56,404, while the death toll stands at 27.

Malaysia confirmed seven more cases, taking the total to 9,274, while recoveries reached 8,965 and the death toll remained at 125.

In Thailand, two new cases pushed the total to 3,397, of which 3,222 patients have recovered.

Myanmar confirmed 19 new cases, bringing the tally to 463, while recoveries reached 341.

There were no reports of new infections or fatalities in Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.