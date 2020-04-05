Coronavirus death toll moves up to 31 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD

The death toll from novel coronavirus in Pakistan rose to 31, after five more people died in the past 24 hours, officials said.

According to the Federal Health Ministry, the new deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

The number of infected cases in the country also rose to 2,291, with medical conditions of nine patients critical in hospitals.

The number of recovered patients nationwide also increased to 107, who were discharged from hospitals after successful recoveries said the Health Ministry.

So far, 845 confirm cases were reported from the northeastern Punjab province, 743 from southern Sindh, 276 from northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 169 from Balochistan, 187 from the northern Gilgit Baltistan region, 62 from the capital Islamabad and nine cases were confirmed in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

After surfacing in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to 180 countries and regions.

The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 47,000, with more than 939,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Over 195,000 have recovered from infections so far.