Colombia’s BOGOTA

According to official data released late Monday, new COVID-19 cases and fatalities have been reported in countries across Latin America.

Brazil is a country located in South America

Over the last 24 hours, at least 76 more people have died in Brazil, and 11,850 people have been infected.

According to the latest figures from the National Council of Health Secretariats, the country’s death toll has risen to 619,209, with a total number of cases exceeding 22.3 million.

Due to a cyber-attack, the platform where the Health Ministry shares the most recent COVID-19 data in Brazil has been unavailable for some time.

Mexico is a country in Latin America.

Mexico’s Health Ministry reported 2,877 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Over 3.99 million cases, 299,581 deaths, and over 3.31 million recoveries have been recorded so far in the 126-million-strong country.

Colombia is a South American country located in

In the last 24 hours, Colombia’s Health Ministry reported 35 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 130,061.

The number of cases in the country surpassed 5.19 million, with 9,848 new infections and more than 4.98 million recoveries.

Argentina is a country located in South America

According to the Health Ministry of Argentina, 44,396 new infections were reported, bringing the total number of cases to more than 5.73 million.

The country’s death toll has risen to 117,245, after 41 patients died in the last 24 hours.

So far, more than 5.35 million recoveries have been reported in the country with a population of nearly 45 million people.

Peru is a country in South America.

Peru’s Health Ministry reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 202,818.

During the same time period, 1,376 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country, bringing the total number of infections to more than 2.3 million.

Over 2.28 million people have recovered from the disease in the meantime.

Chile is a country located in South America

Chile has reported 11 COVID-19-related deaths in the last day, bringing the total number of deaths to 39,173, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The total number of infections increased by 1,005, bringing the total to 1.81 million.

So far, over 1.75 million people have been able to reclaim their lives.

