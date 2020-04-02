Coronavirus deaths, cases rise in 10 Arab states

ANKARA

Health authorities in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Jordanian Health Minister Saad Jaber said a new fatality raised the death toll from the virus to five and nine fresh cases brought total number of cases to 268.

Another eight cases recovered, the minister said urging citizens to stay home.

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry said a patient in her 80s lost her life to the disease, taking the country’s death toll to 11.

A ministry statement said eight new infections were detected on Monday, taking the total coronavirus cases in Lebanon to 446.

In Iraq, the virus killed four people during the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 46.

Iraqi health authorities have so far reported 630 coronavirus cases and 152 recoveries.

In Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry said the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,453 with 154 new cases confirmed. The ministry also said 22 people have recovered, rising the number of recoveries to 49.

No deaths have been confirmed in Saudi Arabia, according to the ministry.

Oman’s Health Ministry confirmed 12 cases, putting the total at 179, including 29 recovered.

Two deaths were reported in the UAE, raising the death toll to five, according to the Health Ministry.

Forty-one fresh cases were confirmed as well, taking the total to 611. Also, three people recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 61.

The Qatari Health Ministry confirmed 59 new cases, bringing the total to 693, including 51 recoveries and one additional death.

In Tunisia, health authorities reported the fatality of a 76-year-old woman, raising the death toll to nine besides 312 confirmed cases.

Algerian health officials reported the country’s first four deaths. The number of cases increased to 511 with 73 fresh cases confirmed. A total of 37 people have recovered from the virus.

Morocco reported six new deaths, bringing total to 33, while the total number of cases has become 534.

The virus known as COVID-19, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions around the globe.

Global death toll from the virus climbed over 36,000 on Monday, while the cases topped 755,000, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

In all, nearly 157,000 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered from the disease.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara