Coronavirus deaths, cases rise in Oman, Bahrain

MANAMA, MUSCAT

Oman and Bahrain on Tuesday reported fresh deaths and cases from coronavirus.

In the Gulf state of Bahrain, the death toll now stands at seven, while 773 people have recovered in the country so far.

The Health Ministry added that 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,907.

In Oman the death toll rose to eight after one more patient died on Tuesday.

Oman’s Health Ministry said that 98 confirmed new cases brought the infections to 1,508, including 238 recoveries.

After being first detected in China late last year, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions. It has killed more than 170,400 people and infected over 2.48 million, according to the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz from Ankara