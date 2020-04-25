Coronavirus deaths on rise in Australia, New Zealand

MELBOURNE

On Saturday, COVID-19 death toll rose to 80 in Australia, while it reached 18 in New Zealand, according to the official data by the countries.

Australia recorded 20 new cases in the last 24 hours, while New Zealand registered five, which showed the confirmed number of new infections dropped in both countries.

With three more fatalities in Australia, the death toll hit 80, whereas New Zealand recorded one more death, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 18 over the last 24 hours.

In total, 6,687 Australians contracted the virus, and 5,273 have recovered so far.

In New Zealand, 1,461 were diagnosed with the disease, with 118 confirmed recoveries. It banned all non-nationals from entry to country, and has imposed a partial curfew since March 27, to be loosened on April 27 with some new measures.

Australia quarantined all entries from abroad, and banned all house visits, as well as indoor or outdoors meetings of more than two people other than the households. Funerals can be attended by 10, and weddings by five people only. Those who do not conform are imposed fines and jail terms.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 197,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.8 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 789,000 patients have recovered so far.

* Writing by Firdevs Bulut in Ankara.