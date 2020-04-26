Coronavirus deaths rise across Europe

COPENHAGEN/ ROTTERDAM

The death toll from coronavirus continues to rise across Europe.

Denmark has so far reported 403 deaths, with 8,210 cases.

Nursing home residents account for 133 of the total coronavirus deaths in Denmark.

Meanwhile, 5,526 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The Netherlands

The death toll from coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen to 4,409, with 37,190 cases.

There are currently 10,381 patients under treatment at hospitals across the country.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.86 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 200,000 and recoveries over 810,000, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan