Coronavirus deaths rise to 44 in Israel

JERUSALEM

The novel coronavirus has killed 44 people in Israel, with 7,589 cases registered so far, health officials said on Saturday.

The Health Ministry said four more deaths were confirmed since early Saturday.

The ministry added that 559 more people tested positive for the virus, noting that out of the total, 115 are in critical condition.

A total of 427 people have recovered so far, it said.

In Israel, all schools have been closed, and all public meetings in open or closed areas with more than 10 people have been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those who have residency in Israel.

After surfacing in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to 181 countries and regions.

The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 60,115, with more than 1.1 million cases confirmed worldwide, while over 233,600 have recovered so far, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Ali Abo Rezeg in Ankara.