Coronavirus deaths rise to 46 in Israel

JERUSALEM

The novel coronavirus has killed 46 people in Israel, with 8,018 cases registered so far, health officials said on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said 203 more people tested positive for the virus, noting that out of the total, 127 are in critical condition.

In Israel, all schools have been closed, and all public meetings in open or closed areas with more than 10 people have been banned.

All trading firms except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks have also been closed since March 15.

Tel Aviv banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those who have residency in Israel.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1.2 million with over 64,700 deaths. More than 247,000 people have recovered.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat