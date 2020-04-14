Coronavirus deaths rise to 73 in Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL

The Saudi Health Ministry on Tuesday recorded eight coronavirus deaths, pushing the total to 73.

The ministry said 435 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 5,369 including 889 recoveries.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. now being the worst-hit regions.

The virus has infected over 1.93 million people worldwide, while nearly 121,000 have died and almost 465,000 have recovered from the disease, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

