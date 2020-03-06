Coronavirus deaths rise to more than 3,300 worldwide

March 5 – More than 96,500 people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and over 3,300 people have died, according to a Reuters tally. Mainland China accounted for more than 3,000 deaths, while the toll in Italy and Iran stood at 107 each. More than half of those infected have reportedly recovered, including over 52,000 in mainland China. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. The following table shows countries/regions that have reported deaths due to the coronavirus and/or more than 10 confirmed cases, as of 1400 GMT on March 5: TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES Mainland China 3,012 80,409 Italy 107 3,089 Iran 107 3,513 South Korea 35 6,088 Japan 12 1,037 U.S. 11 159 France 4 285 Hong Kong 2 105 Iraq 2 35 Spain 3 234 Australia 2 52 Philippines 1 3 Taiwan 1 44 Thailand 1 47 San Marino 1 16 Macau 0 10 Bahrain 0 49 Canada 0 34 Germany 0 349 Kuwait 0 58 Malaysia 0 55 Singapore 0 117 UAE 0 27 United Kingdom 0 88 India^ 0 30 Vietnam 0 16 Algeria 0 17 Austria 0 37 Belgium 0 50 Denmark 0 15 Ecuador 0 10 Iceland 0 34 Israel 0 15 Lebanon 0 15 Netherlands 0 38 Norway 0 72 Oman 0 15 Sweden 0 60 Switzerland 0 80 TOTAL OUTSIDE 289 15,998 MAINLAND CHINA ^ Including 16 Italian nationals diagnosed in India Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials (Compiled by Vishwadha Chander, Mrinalika Roy and Catherine Cadell; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)