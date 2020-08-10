Coronavirus Developments: Ohio Governor Tests Positive, WHO Wants The US To Stay, Unemployment Claims Down

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as he was waiting on the tarmac to greet President Trump for his visit to the state while unemployment claims dipped after two consecutive weeks of increases, and the leader of the World Health Organization said he wants the U.S. to reconsider leaving the organization as the coronavirus pandemic cannot be defeated in a world “divided.”

DeWine announced his positive test results in a Twitter post, which was followed by a statement from the governor’s office, saying he would be returning to Columbus where first lady Fran DeWine would be also be tested.

The Republican governor was tested for the coronavirus as part of standard protocol ahead of the arrival of President Trump at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Trump was visiting the state to tour the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, and would then be attending a private fundraiser in Bratenahl.

DeWine said on Twitter he had no symptoms and would be quarantined at his home in Cedarville, Ohio, for 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also in Cleveland to greet the president but tested negative for the virus, the governor’s office said.

Amid the announcement from DeWine, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told “NBC Nightly News” in an interview hosted by the Aspen Security Forum he wishes the U.S. would reconsider leaving the United Nations organization.

The Trump administration had previously said it would pull the U.S. out of the WHO by next July 6, accusing the organization of misusing funds and being too chummy with China, where the coronavirus originated.

The U.S. is the largest funder of the WHO, which has said that if it were to lose its funding, it would cost lives, CNBC reported.

“The problem is not about the money, it’s not the financing that’s the issue. It’s actually the relationship with the U.S. that’s more important and its leadership abroad,” Tedros said in the interview.

Despite the decision to leave the WHO, the U.S. has continued to collaborate with the organization.

Also on Thursday, initial unemployment claims filed last week were down to nearly 1.2 million, a decrease from a week earlier, breaking a two-week streak of increases. While the number of unemployment claims was down, it still topped 1 million.

News of the decrease in unemployment claims comes as an agreement by Republicans and Democrats on a stimulus relief package was stalled. The parties are looking to extend the enhanced unemployment benefit, which has expired with Democrats wanting to extend the $600 benefit through January while the White House is looking to reduce the benefit and provide it a shorter duration.

