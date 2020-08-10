Coronavirus Developments: Vaccine Deal, Virtual School, Quarantine Checkpoints

The U.S. government entered into a $1 billion COVID-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday while New York City announced traveler checkpoints to enforce its quarantine requirements and Chicago said schools will be virtual at the start of the school year.

The deal between Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense will demonstrate the production of a COVID-19 vaccine, including full-finish manufacturing, to determine if the treatment can safely and effectively be delivered to Americans immediately.

The $1 billion deal will also help to expedite the delivery of the vaccine under the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed program, which looks to bring a vaccine to market by the end of 2021.

The government has also included an option for an additional 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The doses of the vaccine purchased by the government will be used in clinical trials or distributed as part of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“With the portfolio of vaccines being assembled for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration is increasing the likelihood that the United States will have at least one safe, effective vaccine by 2021,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “Today’s investment represents the next step in supporting Janssen’s vaccine candidate all the way through manufacturing, with the potential to bring hundreds of millions of safe and effective doses to the American people.”

In New York, travelers heading into the city need to heed the state’s quarantine order that requires as many as 35 states and U.S. territories to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival or face a fine of $10,000.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said checkpoints will be manned by local law enforcement and the Department of Finance in the Sherriff’s Office. The checkpoints will be placed at major bridges and tunnels to ensure travelers quarantine when entering the city and fill out a New York State Department of Health traveler form. Failure to fill out the form could result in the fine.

The states and territories that need to quarantine when entering the state include Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

“New York City is holding the line against COVID-19, and New Yorkers have shown tremendous discipline,” de Blasio said in a statement. “We’re not going to let our hard work slip away and will continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”

Children in Chicago will not head back to school buildings in the fall. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said classes will be virtual for the start of the year as coronavirus cases in the city continue to rise. Classes were slated to start on Sept. 8, a decision that will now push classroom learning back until at least November.

Lightfoot and schools CEO Janice Jackson said the decision to keep children home for the start of the school year was based on public health data trends and also a survey that indicated more than a third of parents were uncomfortable sending their children back to school. Remote learning will last a full school day.

The Chicago area has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, up 3.5% from a week earlier, with a seven-day rolling average of 5%. The total number of coronavirus cases in Cook County, Illinois, is over 108,400, with over 4,900 deaths.

