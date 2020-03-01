Coronavirus discussed by Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp as Reds take spread seriously

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused a number of football games to be postponed across the world and Premier League clubs have begun taking precautions

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed what the Reds are doing to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus, admitting that the club are taking the outbreak ‘seriously’.

A number of cases of the deadly disease have already been diagnosed in the UK, with Brighton and Hove Albion among the first clubs to step up precautions against the spread of coronavirus .

Games in Italy have been postponed because of the outbreak and Liverpool fans have been told to self isolate after passing through the country on the way home from their Champions League knockout game against Atletico Madrid .

Now, Klopp has given his thoughts on the ongoing crisis, telling the media: “For pre-season we haven’t thought about changing anything cause of Coronavirus.

“It is all dictated by medical staff. We take out serious but we cannot avoid anything. It is not a football problem, a society problem.

“Hopefully the smarter people find the way. We cannot do anything different, we take it seriously but we haven’t told anyone not to shake hands.

“We cannot do more than we are here. We haven’t been told we cannot play so we will. We take it serious but we don’t go crazy with it.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce admitted that his squad have stopped shaking hands because of the outbreak .

Speaking at his most recent press conference, Bruce said: “There’s a ritual here that everybody shakes hands with everybody as soon as we see each other every morning – we’ve stopped that on the advice of the doctor.

“Were like everybody else. Thankfully, we’ve got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do.

“We’re like everybody else, we’re glued to the TV for where it’s going to go next and let’s hope it doesn’t get any worse in this country.”