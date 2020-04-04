Coronavirus: echoes of a confined France, 19th day

Life everyone at home: soldiers of the Touraine fire boosted by the couturiers of the Marne in demand, echoes of a France under cover, Saturday, on the 19th day of confinement.

. Firefighters “set fire”

Will the firefighters set fire to Tours again this weekend? Last Saturday, the firefighters of a downtown barracks set the mood, with a DJ on decks pushing the decibels from a balcony of the barracks. Several smoke bombs illuminated and smoked the facade, accompanied by the beacons of the trucks and the echo of their sirens, for the greatest pleasure (or not) of the inhabitants of the surrounding buildings.

“Support for all caregivers and all those who help maintain minimum services”, it is written on the Facebook page of the firefighters in Tours center. In one week, the video has accumulated more than 45,000 views on the platform.

. Hospital tunics

The Marne prefecture is launching an emergency appeal to independent seamstresses for the production of gowns for nursing staff.

“These blouses must be cotton and washable at 65 °”, specifies the prefecture.

To encourage the making of these hospital tunics, a pattern is even made available to volunteers on the prefecture site. These pieces that are missing for caregivers must have a width of 170 cm and a height of 102 cm. The sleeves must measure 15 cm in width, 42.5 cm in length and the armholes not less than 12.5 cm.

. Notarial acts 2.0

Will, signature of a promise or sale of real estate …: a decree authorizing the notarial act at a distance during the health emergency period was published Saturday in the Official Journal.

This decree allows a notary to draw up a notarial deed on an electronic medium, due to the impossibility of his client to be physically close to him. Signatures will be done by secure electronic means.

The measure will remain in force until one month after the end of the state of health emergency.

. Screen masks

The 3D printers of the “FabLab” of the engineering school of the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne rotate day and night in the homes of university officials to manufacture screen masks intended for nursing staff or exposed to Covid 19 Some 300 have already been produced.

Validated by the Reims University Hospital, these masks consist of a support produced in additive manufacturing by the university’s FabLab and a transparent plastic visor whose sheets are supplied, among others, by Ardenne Métropole.

This collective response to compensate for the regional lack of masks brings together industrial partners and connected communities thanks to a collaborative platform for sharing data and information. The parts are transported by the “Re’actif” association. “This approach is available to anyone who wishes to transpose it to their geographic area,” says the university.

burs-asl / epe / dlm