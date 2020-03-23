Coronavirus Edition of Where’s Wally Will Have You Feeling Like a Genius

If you’ve heard of Where’s Wally (or Waldo, depending on which country you’re in) then you’ve probably spent a frustrating few minutes (at least) trying to find the little git as he takes cover in crowds. But the jig is up!

We’re in the midst of a pandemic, and people are being told to work from home where possible, avoid crowded placed like pubs, clubs, and restaurants, and practice social distancing. Wally is a sensible fellow – although his questionable outfit choice may make you think otherwise – and still has a job to do; he’s still frequenting public places but is doing his duty as a good citizen, and keeping away from other people. And that smug little sod just got a lot easier to spot.

Clay Bennett, editorial cartoonist for the Chattanooga Times Free Press, tweeted a cartoon showing Wally/Waldo out and about in the park, being responsible. We know that’s what he’s up to because we can see him, bold as brass, right there on the page. Not so hard to spot now, are you sonny Jim? And Bennett isn’t the only one who’s thought about how the new normal will affect Wally’s shenanigans.

Pedro Mezzini, creative art director at David the Agency, also mocked up Where’s Wally? Coronavirus Edition and posted a few titbits on his Instagram account. The images were rounded up and posted on Twitter, and show Wally/ Waldo being a bit more rebellious as he ventures out into abandoned streets and swans around empty beaches when he should be at home. We’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he’s popped out in a futile attempt to get toilet paper.

“Man, I hate it when that happens!” tweeted Bennett in response to Mezzini’s take on Where’s Wally. “I guess I should have figured someone else would think of the crowded masses of people in the Where’s Waldo puzzles when drawing a cartoon about social distancing. #Ugh”

Well, we don't mind. That little bugger just got a whole lot easier to spot.

Feature image credit: Clay Bennett/Twitter