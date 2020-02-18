Coronavirus epicentre Hubei allows one member of each family to go out once every three days

The epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak has tightened its restrictions further on its 58 million residents during a sweeping lockdown to curb the epidemic.

The Chinese province of Hubei is now only allowing one person of each household to go out once every three days to buy life necessities.

Officials have also ordered citizens in Wuhan – where the virus originated – to stay at least five feet away from each other on the street to prevent the spread of the illness, which has killed at least 1,873 people and infected more than 73,330 worldwide.

Wuhan, the provincial capital with 11 million residents, went into lockdown on January 23 in the wake of the outbreak. The majority part of Hubei then followed suit.

Hubei, situated in central China, accounts for more than 80 per cent of the confirmed cases and 95 per cent of the deaths globally.

Overnight, the regional health officials reported 1,807 new cases out of a nationwide total of 1,886 and 93 of the 98 new deaths across China.

In a new directive released on Sunday, the provincial government instructs all residential compounds to step up their effort in the prevention and control of the virus, formally known as COVID-19.

It orders all estates to leave only one entrance open and bans residents from leaving their buildings unless there are ‘special circumstances’.

‘Each household can send one person out to buy life necessities every three days,’ it stipulates.

It requires each community to arrange 24-hour security checks at the entrance and strengthen the registrations of passing individuals and vehicles. Citizens will not be allowed to enter any residential complexes other than the one they live in.

All businesses across the province must remain shut apart from the ones that provide essential items for daily life as well as the prevention and treatment of the disease, according to the new rules.

Security guards are tasked to take the body temperature of all passersby and tell those whose temperatures are abnormal to go home for self-isolation.

Citizens must report their health condition to their residential committee every day. Those who refuse to do so will face legal consequences.

Community officials are encouraged to promote counter-epidemic knowledge through banners, billboards and digital screens.

The notice reinforces a previous order from the country’s Vice Premier on Wuhan and demands four types of people be put under mandatory quarantine throughout the province: confirmed cases, suspected cases, people who have close contact with the former two, and those who have fever.

Li Junlin, director of Health and Education Institute of Wuhan Center for Disease Prevention and Control, last week urged the city’s residents to stay at least 1.5 metres (five feet) away from each other if they have to go out.

Li demanded residents stop looking for discounted items to make their shopping trips as quickly as possible, according to local newspaper Changjiang Daily.

The official also urged citizens to avoid touching the handles of doors and escalators at public places and wash their hands once they get home.

Almost 1,900 people have now died from the killer coronavirus rapidly sweeping the world.

And more than 73,000 patients have been struck down with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 infection, including nearly 1,000 outside of China.

Ninety-nine per cent of cases have been in China, where tens of millions of residents are in lockdown to contain the escalating crisis.

The Diamond Princess cruise, docked off the coast of Japan, has the largest cluster of cases outside of China, with 542 passengers infected.

Most of the cases recorded overnight were in the deserted Hubei province, which is home to the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan.