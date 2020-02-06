Coronavirus evacuees could be kept in MINES as Christmas Island runs out of space

Hotels and mines on the Australian mainland could be used to quarantine people exposed to coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed Defence has identified flow-over facilities to be used if Christmas Island reaches capacity.

‘The second flight that’s going into Wuhan, that’s being arranged now. There are 35 people who were on the flight on Air New Zealand,’ Mr Morrison told 2GB radio on Thursday.

‘We took that decision for the second flight, knowing we’d be able to cater for that at Christmas Island. That’s the advice I have, and so that should accommodate that.

‘What we’ve also tasked the defence force to do is to identify overflow facilities. That was done when we looked at the first flight, and they have been going through that process.’

On Wednesday evening home affairs minister Peter Dutton said that if Christmas Island reaches capacity then people could share rooms or stay in locations away from the rest of the Australian population.

‘There are isolated mining camps or the prospect of hotels that you could take over. But I think we’ll look at all of those in order of what we think is the best response, but all of this is in the spirit of preparation,’ he told reporters.

The second group of Australians airlifted from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China are about to be put into quarantine on Christmas Island, as the national toll for confirmed cases hits 14.

The 35 citizens and permanent residents left Wuhan in central China on Wednesday on an Air New Zealand flight evacuating 98 New Zealanders and a number of others to Auckland.

They are being transported from New Zealand on a charter flight across the Australian continent and on Thursday will join the 241 evacuees already undergoing a two-week quarantine process.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus infection among the men, women and children already there.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man became the fourth person in Queensland to be diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.

He had been travelling with three others from China – including an eight-year-old boy – who caught the virus, taking the number of confirmed cases in Australia to 14.

Along with the four cases in Queensland, there have been four each in NSW and Victoria and two in South Australia. Three of the 14 people have recovered and been released.

As well, two Australians who were travelling on a cruise ship off Japan have also tested positive to the deadly virus and more could follow.

The Japanese government has quarantined the vessel, which is carrying 223 Australians among its 2666 guests and 1045 crew at Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Some 492 people, mostly in China, have died and 24,562 people have been confirmed as infected since the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, in December.

The virus has spread to 25 countries around the world.

Australian authorities have reacted to the global health emergency by forbidding non-citizens to fly to Australia from China.