Coronavirus fears lead to fan ban at DIII tournament

The first rounds of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament scheduled for Johns Hopkins University will be played without spectators because of coronavirus fears.

The tournament kicks off Friday afternoon at Goldfarb Gymnasium in Baltimore with a game between Yeshiva and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, with Penn State Harrisburg and Johns Hopkins scheduled to play later in the day.

The university announced the decision Thursday night, shortly after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced three state residents had tested positive for the virus, also called COVID-19.

“In light of Maryland’s recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on [Centers for Disease Control and Preventiopn] guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators,” the university announced. “We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis. We regret any inconvenience to the families and fans of the players.”

A student at Yeshiva University in New York City tested positive for coronavirus, but the student is not a member of the team and has not been on campus. The New York City Department of Health gave the team the OK to take part in the tournament, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The NCAA reported this week that it’s monitoring coronavirus developments as the biggest events of the year — the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments — are just two weeks away.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” said Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating officer. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.”

He added: “The NCAA will make decisions that are first and foremost reflective of medical best practices and keeps the health and safety of student-athletes, administrators and fans as the number one priority,” Remy said.

NBC News reported Friday that the death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus has grown to 14, most of them in Washington state. More than 225 cases around the country have been confirmed.

Worldwide, more than 100,000 people have become ill, with more than 3,400 deaths — the majority of them in China — reported due to coronavirus.

–Field Level Media