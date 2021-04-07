Coronavirus: Five deaths and 423 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 423 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported that five more people have died with Covid-19.

Four of the deaths occurred this month, and one was in February.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 239,325 and the death toll to 4,732.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 201 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30-years-old

199 are in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 232 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised. A total of 56 of these are in intensive care units. There has been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now



Source: Department of Health

On the vaccine front, the latest figures show that, as of 4 April, 936,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

663,411 people have received their first dose

272,676 people have received their second dose

The vast majority of people (73.9%) have received the Pfizer vaccine, while 21.8% of recipients have been given the AstraZeneca shot and 4.3% received the Moderna jab.