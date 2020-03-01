Coronavirus forces Derby d’Italia to be postponed

ROME, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Five fixtures in Round 26 of the Serie A, including Juventus’ home game against Inter Milan, have been postponed to May 13 due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Italian first division league confirmed on Saturday.

The highly-anticipated game between Juventus and Inter Milan, named the Derby d’Italia, was set to be played behind closed doors on Sunday, but the current situation forced the government and football authorities to reschedule the Scudetto showdown to May 13, which is the only available date at the moment as both sides still play in three competitions, the Serie A, Coppa Italia and the European battlefields.

Meanwhile the Udinese-Fiorentina, Milan-Genoa, Parma-SPAL and Sassuolo-Brescia matchups have all been rescheduled to the same day.