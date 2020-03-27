Coronavirus: Global death toll nearly 19,000

ANKARA

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has climbed to nearly 19,000, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, the university’s Coronavirus Resource Center updated the global death toll to 18,919.

According to the data, Italy has suffered the highest death toll, with 6,820.

The second-highest death toll belongs to mainland China, where the virus originated, with 3,281 dead.

Next comes Spain with 2,991 dead, then Iran with 1,934.

France has the fifth-highest death toll with 1,100.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Johns Hopkins University data shows the virus has now spread to 170 countries and regions.

Total confirmed cases are over 423,000, while 108,600 people have recovered from the illness.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut