The UK Government will pay 80% of wages for employees not working, up to £2,500 a month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak says

The Chancellor said the Government will pick up “most of” the wages of workers.

He said: “I have a responsibility to make sure that we protect, as far as possible, people’s jobs and incomes.

“Today I can announce that in the first time of our history, the Government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages.

“We’re setting up a new coronavirus job retention scheme. Any employer in the country small or large, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible for the scheme.

"Getting through this will require a collective national effort, with a role for everyone to play. It's on all of us. Our Plan for People's Jobs and Incomes is a combination of measures unprecedented for a government of this nation. The first part is to protect people's jobs."

“Employers will be able to contact HMRC for a grant to cover most of the wages of people who are not working but are furloughed and kept on payroll rather than being laid off.

“Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers up to a total of £2,500 a month – that’s just above the median income.”

"We are telling cafes, pubs, bars and restaurants to close tonight as soon as they reasonably can, and not to open tomorrow. As far as possible we want you to stay at home. That's how we can protect our NHS and save lives."

Mr Sunak said that the scheme would cover those involved in the PAYE scheme saying: “our planned economic response will be one of the most comprehensive in the world”.

He added: “To all those at home, right now anxious about the days ahead, I say you will not face this alone.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme will now be interest free for 12 months rather than the six months previously announced.

“And thanks to the enormous efforts of our critical financial services sector those loans will now be available starting from Monday,” he said.

Mr Sunak added: “Any employer in the country, small or large, charitable or non-profit, will be eligible for the scheme.”

The Chancellor made an appeal to bosses to stand by their workers during the coronavirus crisis.

“Let me speak directly to businesses: I know it’s incredibly difficult out there – we in Government are doing everything we can to support you,” he said.

“The Government is doing its best to stand behind you and I’m asking you to do your best to stand behind our workers.”

“Please look very carefully at that support before making any decisions to lay people off,” Mr Sunak continued.

“It’s on all of us.”

Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy said the wage guarantee scheme was “really welcome news from the Chancellor”.

“For many businesses it is the lifeline they need and it will being relief to lots of people. This is a bold and welcome step forward.”

Earlier the Prime Minister urged pubs, clubs and restaurants to close in a bid to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Prime Minister added: “I do accept that what we’re doing is extraordinary – we’re taking away the ancient inalienable right of freeborn people of the United Kingdom to go to the pub.

“And I can understand how people feel about that.

“But I say to people who do go against the advice that we’re getting, the very clear advice that we’re getting from our medical and scientific experts, you know you’re not only putting your own life, the lives of your family, at risk – you’re endangering the community.

“And you’re making it more difficult for us to get on and protect the NHS and save lives.

“And if you comply, if people comply as I say, then we will not only save lives, thousands of lives, but we’ll come out of this thing all the faster.”