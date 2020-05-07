Coronavirus: Hairdressers and beauticians break lockdown rules

Salons have been warned against offering black market cuts as many continue to pay home visits during the coronavirus lockdown.

As small businesses fight for survival, desperate self-employed beauticians and hairdressers are posting adverts on Gumtree offering to go to people’s homes and give them makeovers.

Now, the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) has issued a warning to hairdressers and barbers trying to find a way around social distancing.

In an email, it urged members not to go in people’s homes, warning them they would not be covered by insurance.

Some enterprising salons have instead turned to Instagram and Zoom to show people how to safely cut and style their own hair at home.

Adverts on Gumtree from mobile hairdressers and beauty therapists are offering a range of at-home treatments, with discounts as many jostle for clients.

The NHBF has now sent a warning letter to salons, writing: ‘This would be against the Government’s strict social distancing instructions which say you must stay at home apart from essential travel.

‘We need to do all we can to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

‘Also-please bear in mind that your insurance will probably not cover you if you normally work in a salon or barbershop.’

The NHBF is also urging people against home-dyeing, warning they could suffer a ‘colour reaction such as a green tinge.’

Grace Poston-Miles, who owns Grace Hair and Beauty in Chichester, West Sussex, is posting regular tips for her customers online, alongside videos helping them to look their best through the lockdown.

Grace works with Instagram influencers, models, YouTubers and styled guests at Joe Wicks’ wedding.

She told MailOnline she is offering one-to-one tailored advice on social media and sending out care packages, while spending the time she would usually be working by helping local charities.

Grace said: ‘It’s mad that people are breaking the lockdown rules and offering their services on Gumtree, and I wouldn’t really advise anyone to cut their own hair.

‘But I am posting tips to help people look after their hair. I’m also showing people how to hide their roots by trying out different styles.

‘I have set up an online store selling shampoo and conditions and once the salon is open I’m offering a refill service to reduce plastic waste.’

Grace added: ‘I’m stocking Davines, Olaplex, Easilocks, Tangle Teezer and I’ve donated a balloon rainbow to Bognor War Memorial Hospital to brighten staff and patients’ day.

‘I’ve also donated a trolley of food to my local food bank, they have seen an 81% rise in need for their services and lower than ever donations. I will be making a regular donation to them every time I do an essential shop.’

Experts claim some 41,000 hair and beauty salons could remain closed until late 2020 at least because social distancing is not possible in the close-contact environments.

But freelance hair, nail and beauty workers are not eligible for the Government’s furlough scheme so are being forced to turn to Universal Credit.

Hairdressers have opened their doors in other countries recently, including Germany, which allowed salons to open on Monday for the first time in seven weeks.

Salons have to abide by strict rules including disposable face masks, social distancing of 1.5m, compulsory hair washing, and no magazines in waiting areas.

Britons have been unable to get their haircut since Boris Johnson put the country on shutdown on March 23. Many have had to resort to cutting their own hair or entrusting their loved ones to do it for them.

A Gumtree spokeswoman said: ‘The health and safety of Gumtree’s community is our top priority and across our site we are urging people to follow latest Government social distancing guidelines and stay at home.

‘Our safety guidelines can be found on site here. As part of our commitment to protecting our community, health and beauty ads explicitly saying that services are still available will be removed.

‘We also actively encourage anyone who comes across an inappropriate advert to report it to us immediately through the ‘Report this ad’ button.’