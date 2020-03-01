Coronavirus: Hamster purchases in Kassel (Hessen) – disinfectant sold out

Concerns about being quarantined due to the corona virus and not being allowed to leave the house have caused many to be active. The result: hamster purchases all over Kassel.

Shelves in grocery stores in Kassel (Hesse) are bought empty

are bought empty canned goods asked – disinfectant often sold out

Kassel – flour, sugar, pasta, rice, canned goods: anyone on Saturday (29.02.2020) in kassel wanted to shop, was often in front of empty shelves. Many grocery stores said that shopping behavior increased at the end of the week. In particular, durable food and hygiene articles were in high demand. As a result, these goods were sold out in some markets or could not be refilled quickly enough.

Cornelia Gabold stands a bit shaking her head between numerous customers who are looking in vain for certain foods. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” says the deputy store manager at Rewe Markt Kelm on Leuschnerstrasse in Niederzwehren. She has been working in the food retail sector for 30 years.

“It started on Wednesday and got worse and worse.” On Saturday morning, a couple was in the market who bought groceries for almost 300 euros. Others would have driven whole shopping trolleys with mineral water out of the store. In the meantime, it would no longer be possible to refill the shelves.

Kassel: Hamster purchases in shops – fear of coronavirus

But not only durable foods are sold out. A customer asks about yeast because she wanted to bake a pizza for dinner – no chance. “Many of our customers bake themselves, which is why they have now stocked up with yeast,” says Gabold.

Kassel: A bit helpless in front of empty shelves: Deputy store manager Cornelia Gabold stands shaking her head in front of the almost empty pasta shelf. © Kathrin Meyer

There are mainly two customer groups in the shopping markets in Kassel on Saturday. On the one hand, those who put food in their shopping trolleys almost hectically and almost indiscriminately. On the other hand, the customers who shake their heads over it.

Hamster purchases in Kassel: Coronavirus is spreading in Hesse – Changing shopping behavior

A man says that he only wanted to do his weekly shopping and noticed in the parking lot that something was wrong. It was a real fight in the shops in Kassel and worse than on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Andreas Sebera, owner of the Edeka store of the same name on Wolfhager Strasse in Rothenditmold, confirms that shopping behavior has increased significantly over the course of the week. But he had enough goods there. So far there have been no bottlenecks in the delivery either.

Kassel: Hamster purchases of canned goods and hygiene articles – disinfectants sold out

Also in the Edeka market Hofmann in Dörnhagen (district Kassel) the supplies of pasta, rice, sugar and flour are becoming scarce. “In addition, canned goods, vinegar, oil and hygiene products such as toilet paper are increasingly being bought,” says Marika Hofmann. The shopping behavior is currently not in the ordinary frame, says the boss.

In addition, the pasta was on sale this week and there would have been money. While the cheapest goods were out of stock at first, customers can rely on more expensive products for many products such as pasta and flour, which are still available despite the hamster purchases. Disinfectants and hygiene wipes, on the other hand, are sold out in all price ranges.

Kassel district: fear of coronavirus and cordon off

Martin Schüller, managing director of the Hessen-Nord retail association, says: “In the past week, everything was still within limits, the rush felt on Saturday. Most customers, however, are probably less afraid of the corona virus, but that, like in Italy, entire cities could be blocked off. ”

Another reason given by Schüller was that many would get their wages at the beginning of the month and that the purchasing power would be particularly strong. His feedback from the food sector so far is that the supply chains are currently not affected by the corona virus, as there are hardly any goods from China in the ranges. The products that are normally obtained from northern Italy can currently also be compensated for in another way.

Kassel: Hamster purchases due to coronavirus – concern still unfounded

The association has recommended that companies provide disinfectants for their employees. Likewise, a greater distance should be kept between the customers and the cash registers. “The concerns are still unfounded, but you have to see how this develops,” says Schüller.

At the moment, problems would arise in the non-food sector, i.e. with goods that are not suitable for consumption, says Schüller. In the textile sector, a lot is imported from China, so there is already feedback that goods for the summer collection will probably not be delivered on time.

By Tina Hartung and Kathrin Meyer

The corona virus continues to spread. This can also be felt in Kassel (Hessen), as hna.de * reported. A view of the city.

