Coronavirus has potential to become a pandemic in Australia

Australians have been urged to reconsider any travel to China and not to visit Hubei Province under any circumstances as the country struggles to contain a deadly coronavirus epidemic.

A coronavirus outbreak sweeping through China and around the world has the potential to become a pandemic in Australia – where five cases have been confirmed and several more are expected to emerge.

About 400 Australians remain trapped in the Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly outbreak which has killed 106 people and infected more than 4,000.

Government website Smarttraveller updated its travel advice for China early on Wednesday morning.

‘Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus we now advise you ‘reconsider your need to travel’ to China overall and ‘do not travel’ to Hubei Province,’ the Smarttraveller advice read.

‘Chinese authorities have restricted travel for parts of the country and may extend these restrictions at short notice.

‘Travellers may be quarantined, due to their health condition or previous location.’

More than 11million people are stranded and unable to travel in or out of the region as China stepped up preventive measures to limit its spread.

The virus, which belongs to the same family as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), has spread to 17 countries, with Sri Lanka and Cambodia the latest to announce cases on Tuesday. A second diagnosed case was also confirmed in Canada.

No deaths have been reported outside of China so far.

Five people are being treated in Australian hospitals for the virus but Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said they were all in a stable condition.

Health Minister Greg Hunt warned the disease is of ‘pandemic potential’ and the number of cases in the country is expected to rise as more are tested every day.

‘There are a number of cases being considered in each of the states and territories, those numbers will literally change by the hour because some will be cleared and others will be tested,’ he told Sky News.

‘We do believe that there is a potential for further cases to be identified and therefore, to be announced. At this stage, the latest advice is that all five patients are being treated in isolation and all are stable and being well cared for.

‘We have some of the strongest border protection measures in place around the world and we have biosecurity officials boarding all planes from China looking for symptoms.

‘The Prime Minister has ordered all planes coming from China are boarded by security officials and that’s an extremely important measure.

‘Every passenger is met with by biosecurity officials and not only are they provided with information, but there is a review of their symptoms and the situation.’

Foreign Minister Marise Payne issued a travel warning on Wednesday, advising Australians to stay away from Hubei.

Minister Hunt said department officials are making ‘significant progress’ in finding a way for the Australians stuck in China to get home.

A consular team in Shanghai has been dispatched to Wuhan to help negotiate their evacuation.

‘They are being crosschecked to ensure there is no double-counting because sometimes you will have multiple family members report the same person, but at this stage, approximately 400 registrations have been placed with Foreign Affairs,’ Mr Hunt said.

On Tuesday, Western Australia was given the all-clear for the deadly coronavirus but public schools will take extra precautions to keep students safe.

The state government on Tuesday confirmed four adult patients who were being closely monitored had tested negative to the virus.

There are no further suspected cases.

In Queensland, paramedics were called to a suspected coronavirus case at a Gold Coast hotel resort after receiving reports a guest was showing symptoms of the virus.

Paramedics clad from head-to-toe in decontamination suits were seen descending on Peppers Broadbeach, around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics attended a ‘medical incident’ on Elizabeth Street and a patient was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

An ambulance source said the patient had recently returned to the Gold Coast from China and was displaying symptoms, The Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

It is believed police were present to assist with crowd control and to establish a quarantine area if required.

Two people wearing face masks were seen waiting for paramedics before escorting them into the building.

Paramedics later emerged with a man who was pictured getting into the back of an ambulance.

Queensland health tested a further six people across the state for the illness on Tuesday, all of which came back negative.

The test takes up to six hours to complete and the results of the latest patient are yet to be confirmed.

The Broadbeach division of the international hotel chain costs $911 a night for a penthouse suite with panoramic views of the ocean. The luxurious 4.5 star hotel is a hot-spot for celebrities, and is understood to have hosted popstar Taylor Swift and, then boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston in 2016.

In NSW, a family of four and six others who were being tested for coronavirus were on Tuesday morning cleared but six new cases are under investigation.

Parents and caregivers were asked to hold their children back from school if they had travelled to China in the past 14 days – the incubation period of the virus.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the measure was voluntary and was taken to address worries expressed by the state’s schools.

He said the government would have liked to have made the decision sooner.

There have been four confirmed cases of the potentially deadly virus in NSW.

A 21-year-old UNSW student became the fourth case in NSW and fifth in Australia after she tested positive on Monday.

The woman flew into Sydney Airport on Thursday on the last Australian-bound direct flight out of the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The student and three men who previously tested positive are being treated at Sydney’s Westmead Hospital.

All four people had either travelled to Wuhan or had contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus in China.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.

The outbreak has evoked memories of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003, another coronavirus which broke out in China and killed nearly 800 people in a global pandemic.

The deadly Chinese coronavirus outbreak began at a wholesale animal market in Wuhan city, experts confirmed.

Scientists from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said tests proved humans caught it from animals at the Huanan Seafood Wholesales Market.

It is not clear which animal was carrying the pneumonia-like illness but the market was home to stalls trading dozens of different species, including rats and wolf cubs.

The outbreak has even impacted the economy with Australian (ASX) shares plummeting by 1.7 per cent, wiping $36billion off the market amid fears the outbreak will reduce the number of tourists visiting from China.

The companies that suffered most were those that depend on tourism, travel and the Chinese economy.

China has already extended the Lunar New Year holiday to February 2 nationally, and to February 9 for Shanghai.