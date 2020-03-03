Coronavirus-hit city near Wuhan launches psychotherapy hotlines

WUHAN, March 3 (Xinhua) — Huanggang, one of the hardest-hit cities in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has launched seven psychotherapy hotlines for its citizens.

“You must keep on living happily because this is what your husband wanted most,” said a psychotherapist over the phone to a help-seeker, who just lost her husband to the virus.

The couple and their pregnant daughter were confirmed with COVID-19 and hospitalized. She and the daughter, though cured, collapsed mentally after their beloved family member’s death.

After over an hour of psychotherapy, the mother stopped crying and began talking. Before hanging up the phone, she said she will stay strong for her daughter and unborn grandchild.

Huanggang reported 2,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday. As the epidemic progresses, more and more patients and their families experienced symptoms of panic, anxiety and depression.

The city’s health commission, counseling centers and universities have acted to summon 52 professional consultants to offer psychological assistance to citizens and medics.

Over 3,000 people, including seven cases of severe psychological stress, have received assistance through the hotlines, an online platform and seven WeChat chat groups in Huanggang as of Tuesday afternoon.