Coronavirus-hit Hubei further postpones resumption of work, school

WUHAN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Hubei, the Chinese province hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak, announced Thursday a decision to further postpone the resumption of work and school to reduce people gathering and block the spread of the epidemic.

All kinds of local enterprises, except those in the sectors such as utilities, medical appliances and drugs, supermarkets and food, shall not resume their work earlier than midnight on Feb. 20, the provincial authorities said.

The province also postponed the beginning of the spring semester of all schools until further notice.